B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.