B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

MO opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.