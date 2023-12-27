B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $354.83 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $357.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,728 shares of company stock worth $212,958,446 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

