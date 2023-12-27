B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ADBE opened at $598.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.17. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
