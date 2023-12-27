AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

