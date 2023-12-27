Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.