Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after buying an additional 150,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $223.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

