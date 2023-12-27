Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

PFE stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

