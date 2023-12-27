Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 15.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

