Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,728 shares of company stock valued at $212,958,446 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

META opened at $354.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

