American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AXP opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.