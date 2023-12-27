Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.