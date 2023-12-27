Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 70,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 239,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Alkaline Water Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alkaline Water by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 464,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

Featured Stories

