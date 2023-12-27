Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Shares Up 0.1%

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.68. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

