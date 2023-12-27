Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 24th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

A opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

