Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

