Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

