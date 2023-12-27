AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

