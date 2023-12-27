829 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Insulet Stock Up 2.1 %

Insulet stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

