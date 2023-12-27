7,443 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.