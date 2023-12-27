7,254 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,431,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.