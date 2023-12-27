55,580 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.48% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.