40,832 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.42.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
