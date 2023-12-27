37,559 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE ROL opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

