2,068 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VLO opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

