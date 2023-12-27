1,740 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NVT opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

