16,020 Shares in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,295,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,226,592.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $633,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.90 and a beta of 1.32. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

