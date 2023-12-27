15,886 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

