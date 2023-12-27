1,171 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.
Shares of NOBL opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
