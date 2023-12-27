1,171 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.