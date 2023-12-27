10,976 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Spire by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Spire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 78.44%.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

