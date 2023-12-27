10,076 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

