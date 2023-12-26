Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

