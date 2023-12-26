Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $52.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

