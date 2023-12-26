Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

