Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day moving average is $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

