Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 117,980 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,980 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.