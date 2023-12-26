Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

