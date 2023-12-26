Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

