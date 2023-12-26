Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUE opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average of $160.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

