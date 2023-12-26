Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $25.18 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $357.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.49 and a 200-day moving average of $308.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on META. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

