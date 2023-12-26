Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

