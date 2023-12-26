Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

