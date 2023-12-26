Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,088 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

