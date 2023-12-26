Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.