Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $269.41 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.