Zacks Research Comments on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $113.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

