Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $24.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.72. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.24.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.