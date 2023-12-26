xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00004102 BTC on exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $29,691.04 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars.

