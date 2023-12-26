WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 530 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.61. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.