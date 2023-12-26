WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.52 and a 12-month high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

